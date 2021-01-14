Huawei announces MateBook X Pro 2021

Huawei announced its new high-end laptop MateBook X Pro 2021. MateBook X Pro 2021 looks like a laptop that can win the appreciation of consumers with both its design and features.

Chinese technology giant Huawei announced the MateBook X Pro 2021, the new laptop in the MateBook series, with exciting features. Coming with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 offers both an extremely stylish design and powerful hardware.

Powered by Intel’s new i7-1160G7 processor, MateBook X Pro 2021 offers consumers two different RAM options, 16 GB and 32 GB at a frequency of 4266 MHz. SSD storage options of the laptop are unknown.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 manages to catch the “new” in wireless connection technologies. The laptop offers high broadband wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 support, and offers high speed and reliable support for wireless equipment and data transfer with Bluetooth 5.1 support.

Coming with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, the MateBook X Pro 2021 also has a pressure sensitive touch panel, integrated NFC support and one-touch file transfer capability. Although Huawei has not announced the price or release date of its new laptop, it is expected to take its place on the shelves soon.