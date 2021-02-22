Huawei announces Mate X2 similar to Galaxy Z Fold series

Huawei announced on Monday (22) the Mate X2, its new model of foldable smartphone. The announcement was made by the company in an online broadcast, which confirmed that it will arrive in China with versions of 256 GB and 512 GB on February 25.

According to the images, the device looks a lot like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold line approach. Like the South Korean brand phone, Mate X2 will come with a second screen and open as if it were a book.

According to the Chinese company, the phone will not support Google applications and will run the EMUI 11.0 operating system, based on Android 10. In mid-April, however, it will be one of the first models that will be able to run HarmonyOS, a software Huawei owner.

The screen inside the Mate X2 has 8 inches and a resolution of 2480 x 2200, while the external screen is 6.45 inches and a resolution of 2700 x 1160. The two displays are OLEDs, with 90 Hz.

The processor will be the Kirin 9000, a chip that debuted in the Mate 40 Pro last year. The phone will have 8 GB of RAM, a battery with a capacity of 4,400 mAh and a fast charger of 55 W.

Regarding the cameras: there will be four. A 50 MP wide angle; an ultrawide of 16 MP; a 12 MP with 3x optical zoom and a “SuperZoom” of 8 MP with a 10x optical zoom.

This will be the Chinese company’s third foldable line. In addition to the model yet to be launched, the company placed Mate X and Mate XS on the market, an update of the previously mentioned.