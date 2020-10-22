Huawei Announces Mate 40 Series

Huawei announced the second flagship smartphones of the year 2020, the Mate 40 series. Devices, which have very impressive features with both their designs and hardware, can attract the attention of consumers despite the lack of Google services.

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei recently introduced its newest flagship smartphones Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro +. The Mate 40 models, which all come with a perforated edge-to-edge screen design, promise serious improvements, especially in terms of performance.

While the relatively strongest model of the series, the Mate 40, has a small camera hole positioned in the upper left corner of the screen; In the upper left corner of the Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro + models, there is a relatively larger camera hole in the form of a pill that contains the dual camera.

Huawei Mate 40 series design

Huawei has not given up the waterfall screen design this year, as it did last year. Especially the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro + models offer an extremely stylish appearance with the screen design that covers both the front and the left and right sides of the device. Since the sides of the device are covered with the screen as well as the front, there is no volume up-down key on it, and users can determine the volume by sliding their fingers up and down after touching the curved part of the screen twice.

Huawei Mate 40: 6.5-inch, 90 Hz DCI-P3 HDR OLED display

Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Pro +: 6.67 inch 90 Hz DCI-P3 HDR OLED display (3D facial recognition supported)

When we look at the back of the device, we see that Huawei continues the round camera design. While the Mate 30 models have a round camera module with cameras inside and a circle with a different texture on the outside, the cameras in the Mate 40 family are placed in the outer circle and the middle is left blank.

Performance

The Huawei Mate 40 family is powered by the 5nm Kirin 9000 processor developed by Huawei HiSilicon, and according to the company’s statements, this processor offers a 25 percent CPU, 150 percent NPU, 50 percent GPU efficiency increase, according to the company’s most popular flagship processors Snapdragon 865+.

According to data shared by Huawei, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro + promise 2 hours longer usage time than the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, which has a 4,500 mAh battery, although it has a 4,400 mAh battery. The entry-level model of the series, the Mate 40, has a 4,200 mAh battery.

Camera

Having an extremely large camera design, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro + fits this large model with 5 different sensors and a dual LED flash. The 50 MP main camera with f / 19 aperture is accompanied by an 8 MP second camera with 10x periscope, 20 MP third camera with f / 2.4 diaphragm, 12 MP with 3x telephoto and ToF sensor. According to Huawei, the Mate 40 Pro + offers 17x optical zoom and includes OIS support for main, periscope and telephoto cameras.

When we look at the median and entry models of the series; We see that the Mate 40 Pro has a quad camera consisting of 50MP, 20MP, 12MP and ToF sensors. In the Mate 40 model, in addition to the 50 MP main camera, there is a quadruple installation consisting of 16 MP, 8 MP and ToF sensors.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro + features

Processor: Kirin 9000

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Display: 6.67 inch 90 Hz OLED

Rear Camera: 50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP + ToF

Front Camera: 13 MP + ToF

Battery: 4400 mAh, 66W fast charging

Operating System: Android 10, EMUI 11

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

Huawei Mate 40 Pro features

Processor: Kirin 9000

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Display: 6.67 inch 90 Hz OLED

Rear Camera: 50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + ToF

Front Camera: 13 MP + ToF

Battery: 4400 mAh, 66W fast charging

Operating System: Android 10, EMUI 11

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

Huawei Mate 40 specifications

Processor: Kirin 9000

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Display: 6.5 inch 90 Hz OLED

Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + ToF

Front Camera: 13 MP

Battery: 4200 mAh

Operating System: Android 10, EMUI 11

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC



