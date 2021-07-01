Huawei Announces Band 6 Bracelet and FreeBuds 4i Headset in Brazil

Huawei announced, this Thursday (1st), the launch of Band 6 and FreeBuds 4i in Brazil. While the smartband is costing R$ 379, the headset is going out for R$ 549. Both prices are promotional and valid until July 14th.

Huawei Band 6

The Huawei Band 6 has a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView display (screen 148% larger than that of the Huawei Band 4), with a curved glass and coating that prevents smudges from fingerprints. Another novelty in the bracelet is a physical side button, which improves the screen-body distribution.

The bracelet is waterproof, made of polymer, weighs 18 grams and its battery lasts 2 weeks. Among the features, it has a smart identifier of unknown numbers, music control, alarm, camera remote control and smartphone locating.

As for the health monitoring features, it supports heart rate (and an abnormal rate alert), SpO2 (automatic and continuous), blood pressure, sleep and menstrual cycle monitoring and wake-up reminders during the day. In addition, it has 96 training modes and breathing training to relieve stress.

The product is available in Graphite Black and Sakura Pink colors and offers over 100 dials. After July 14th, the Huawei Band 6 will cost R$549.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i

The new headset weighs less than 10 grams and has a “stable and comfortable fit,” according to the Chinese brand. The promise is that the Huawei FreeBuds 4i has up to 10 hours of continuous music playback or 6.5 hours of voice calls on a single charge and with noise cancellation (ANC) turned off. With the ANC turned on, the product achieves 7 and a half hours of music and 5 and a half hours of voice calls.

About this technology, the company claims that the product adopts integrated acoustic components and algorithms to generate inverted sound waves and perform noise cancellation. According to the company, it is possible to hear the sound even when in noisy environments such as a busy mall, on the street or on public transport. To allow the user to be aware of the environment, the device has Awareness Mode.

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i is equipped with a 10mm dynamic driver with balanced performance for high, mid and low frequencies. It also has fast charging, reaching 4 hours of audio with 10 minutes of charge.

The product also has touch sensors on both sides. With them, users can play or pause songs and turn ANC or Awareness Mode on or off.

The device is available in Ceramic White and Carbon Black colors and after the end of the promotional period, it will cost R$749.