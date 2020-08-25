Huawei announced the date of the IFA 2020 event

IFA 2020 will take place this year in a different and calmer way than was used in the past due to the global coronavirus outbreak. Still, many companies will appear in this important event this year as well. Huawei, one of these companies, announced the date of the event it will organize as part of IFA 2020.

Huawei’s activities will begin in Turkey clock 14:00 on September 3. In this event, the company will focus on explaining its vision of “smooth AI life”.

The news that Huawei will announce its new flagship Kirin processor in early September has already been on the agenda. The company previously used IFA to promote its new processor. Therefore, it will not be a surprise that the new processor, which is expected to bear the name Kirin 990, will appear in Berlin.

It is possible to see smartphones, tablets, watches, speakers, laptops, headphones, televisions and even glasses in the image that Huawei shared for the event. The company has not given a more concrete clue regarding its event staff.

It is also curious whether Huawei will give a clue about the new Mate 40 series at the event. It is believed that the new Kirin 990 processor will first appear in the Mate 40 series.

One day after the Huawei IFA 2020 event, Honor will hold an event under Huawei.



