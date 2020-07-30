Huawei, AMD Ryzen 4000 Processor MateBook D Series

Huawei has announced new AMD-based laptops. Huawei’s new laptops are the versions of the MateBook D14 and MateBook D15 models announced earlier this year, equipped with AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors.

Huawei, which organizes an event today, is promoting its new products. Huawei, which announced its new smart wristband Band B6 and MatePad 10.8 in the past hours, has now announced its new laptops. Huawei’s new laptops are available as AMD-based versions of the MateBook D14 and Matebook D15 models announced in early 2020.

Huawei preferred Intel’s 14 nm processors in its laptops that it announced months ago. Now the company has redesigned its existing laptops using AMD’s 8-core and 7 nm production process, Ryzen 4000 series processors. The processor change made by Huawei increases the performance of laptops by 59.2 percent.

Huawei names their new laptops as “MateBook D 2020 Ryzen Edition”. Offering two different processor options on both models in the series, Huawei focuses on users with different budgets. Users can choose the Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 7 4700U processors with Zen2 architecture on both MateBook D14 and MateBook D15 models. Huawei offers 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD on both models.

Huawei’s new laptops have Vega GPUs that come integrated with AMD Ryzen processors. When we compare Huawei’s new laptops with Intel processor versions, we see that efficiency and performance have reached much higher levels. This means that users will not have problems playing games or working on 3D visuals.

Laptops in the MateBook D 2020 Ryzen Edition series have a cooling fan with 0.2mm blades. This fan increases the heat dissipation balance by up to 38 percent and reduces the sound of the device by 5 dB. In this way, a better performance is provided for the users. In addition, users can use laptops in the MateBook D 2020 Ryzen Edition series in high performance or balanced mode with the help of a button.

Huawei’s new laptops have a 65 watt USB Type-C supported adapter. A user can charge his laptop by 53 percent in just half an hour using this charging adapter. These laptops also offer high-speed charging support for Huawei’s smartphones. In addition, the MateBook D 2020 Ryzen Edition also features features like a fingerprint reader sensor on the power button, Huawei’s multi-screen technology and surround sound.

Available in Huawei’s MateBook D 2020 Ryzen Edition series, the MateBook D14 has a 14-inch display. The MateBook D15 model in the series comes with a 15.6 inch screen. Huawei’s new laptops’ IPS-based displays promise users a 84-percent and 87-percent screen-to-body ratio, respectively.

Huawei MateBook D 2020 Ryzen Edition specifications

MateBook D14 specifications

Screen: 14 inch, IPS

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

RAM: Dual channel DDR4, 16 GB

Storage Space: 512 GB NVMe SSD

MateBook D15 specifications

Screen: 15.6 inch, IPS

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

RAM: Dual channel DDR4, 16 GB

Storage Space: 512 GB NVMe SSD

Prices of Huawei MateBook D 2020 Ryzen Edition

According to the statements made by Huawei, AMD-based MateBook D laptops will be available for pre-order in the coming hours. The normal sales of the products will start on Thursday, August 6. Consumers who want to have new AMD-based laptops from Huawei will have to pay the following;

MateBook D14 with AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor $ 585

MateBook D14 with AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor $ 655

MateBook D15 with AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor $ 600

MateBook D15 with AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor $ 670



