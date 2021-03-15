HTC Wildfire E3 introduced! Here are the features and price

HTC today announced its new smartphone Wildfire E3 at its launch in Russia. The phone, which is the continuation of the Wildfire E2 device, which was released in August 2020, came to the fore with details such as the Helio P22 processor and quad camera system.

HTC Wildfire E3 announced with entry-level features

HTC’s new phone is designed to measure 165.7 x 76.57 x millimeters and weigh 186 grams. Promising 720 x 1560 pixel HD + resolution quality, the device was developed with a 6.51 inch IPS screen. The phone’s chipset includes the Helio P22.

Developed with a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh, the HTC Wildfire E3 has 10W fast charging support. The phone, which opened with the Android 10 operating system, gained points with its features such as dual SIM card support, microSD input and fingerprint reader placed on the back. The device with 4GB of RAM has two different internal storage options, 64GB and 128GB.

Finally, let’s come to the camera system… The device, which has a 13 megapixel main camera, has a set of four. The vertically installed module has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a single LED flash right next to the installation.

On the front is a 13-megapixel camera for video chats and selfies.

HTC Wildfire E3 specifications

Screen: 6.51 inch IPS – 720 x 1560 pixels

Processor: Helio P22

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64 / 128GB

Front Camera: 13 Megapixels

Rear Camera: 13 Megapixels + 8 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels

Battery: 4000 mAh + 10W fast charging

Operating System: Android 10

HTC Wildfire E3 price

Wildfire E3, which is currently sold only in Russia, has blue and black color options here. The starting price of the device is announced as 150 Euros. However, it is unclear when the phone will hit the global market for now.