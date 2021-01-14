HTC Wildfire E3: cheap leaks with Helio P22 chip

After a good performance in sales in 2020, HTC should maintain the strategy that helped it end the year in a positive way, and after the launch of the Desire 21 Pro 5G in Taiwan last Wednesday, the 13th, now the company plans to introduce the HTC Wildfire E3 to the local market.

Offering input specs, the model has been detailed in the Google Play Console database and confirms the front panel design with a 2.5D glass notch on the sides, offering much thinner edges than the Wildfire E2.

Regarding the specifications, the information listed indicates that the HTC Wildfire E3 will reach the market with HD + resolution display (1600x720p), MT6762 processor, better known by the trade name Helio P22, in addition to being offered with 3 GB of RAM and Android 10.

Although it has not been confirmed, it is possible that the model has other variants of up to 4 GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of internal storage, in addition to the LCD screen technology to reduce manufacturing costs and, perhaps, offer slightly better cameras. than the 16 MP and 2 MP sensors used in the previous generation.

The battery could also gain a considerable jump for the new model, since the Wildfire E2 has a cell of 4,000 mAh. Anyway, more news should come soon.