HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G introduced: Snapragon 690

Rumors and leaks about the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G have been around for a while. The smartphone finally became quietly official. The product page on the company’s website reveals all the details about the Desire 21 Pro 5G.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen. The resolution of this screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz is 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is worth mentioning that HDR 10 support is also among the screen features.

At the heart of the Desire 21 Pro 5G is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor. This processor, which also brings 5G support, is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It is not possible to expand the storage area with a microSD card. There is only one configuration option for the phone.

Behind the Desire 21 Pro 5G is a quad camera system. Here, the 48-megapixel sensor takes over as the main camera. An 8 megapixel ultra wide angle sensor, 2 megapixel macro camera, and 2 megapixel depth sensor complete the system. The hole above the screen also hosts a 16-megapixel camera.

The 5000 mAh battery gives the phone the energy it needs. With Quick Charge 4.0+ support, this battery is charged at 18W. It will come out of the smartphone box with the Android 10 operating system.

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G, available in blue and purple color options, was pre-ordered in Taiwan. The price tag of the smartphone says 11990 Taiwan dollars. It remains unclear when the phone will be available in other countries.