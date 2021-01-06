HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G appeared! Here are the first images

HTC, which is the first manufacturer that comes to mind when Android is mentioned about 4-5 years ago, has turned into a brand that many people have not even heard of today. Despite this, the company’s new phone HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G was leaked.

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G design revealed

When we look at the images shared by SlashLeaks, we see that there is a camera hole in the middle of the screen. On the back, the cameras placed vertically are accompanied by a LED flash and a sensor on the side.

While the main camera is said to have a resolution of 48 Megapixels, the features of the other cameras remain unknown. It is seen that the model number of the phone that works with the Android 10 operating system is “2QAG100”.

On the right, there are the volume-off keys, while the fingerprint reader is mounted on the side. It is currently unknown whether there is a 3.5 headphone jack. Finally, we should mention that the Desire 21 Pro 5G will have dual SIM card support.

What do you think of the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G design? We are waiting your comments..