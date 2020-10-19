HTC Desire 20 Plus introduced: here are the details

HTC is once again demonstrating its commitment to staying in the smartphone market with the Desire 20 Plus. The Desire 20 Plus, which carries a Snapdragon 720G processor, has four cameras on the back. The 5000 mAh battery gives the phone the energy it needs.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch drop-notch LCD display. This notch hosts the 16-megapixel front camera. The screen resolution of the phone is 1600 x 720 pixels. Coming with a textured back panel design, Desire 20 Plus has a fingerprint scanner on the back panel.

In the quad camera system, the 48 megapixel sensor is the main camera. Complementing it is a 5 megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth sensor.

Desire 20 Plus has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The storage space can be expanded with a microSD card. The phone, which also has a headphone jack, comes out of the box with the Android 10 operating system.

HTC Desire 20 Plus is available in two color options, orange and black. The smartphone will go on sale in Taiwan on October 22. There is no information about the phone’s international release schedule yet.



