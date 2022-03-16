HSBC Partners with Metaverse Platform The Sandbox

The Sandbox, one of the most popular metaverse platforms, announced that it has partnered with banking giant HSBC. HSBC, thrown into the Metaverse universe, will also buy virtual land through The Sandbox.

The new partnership, published by The Sandbox, stated that the new partnership will provide opportunities for virtual communities worldwide to interact with the global financial service providers and sports communities in the metaverse.

HSBC will buy land from The Sandbox:

In addition, according to the statement, HSBC will purchase virtual real estate on the virtual The Sandbox in the form of LAND within the scope of the agreement. This real estate will be used to connect and interact with sports, esports and gaming enthusiasts. Suresh Balaji, Head of Marketing for the Asia-Pacific region of the company, which was skeptical of cryptocurrencies until recently, made the following statement about the agreement:

“The Metaverse is the way people experience Web3, the next generation of the internet, using immersive technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and augmented reality. Through our partnership with The Sandbox, we are stepping into the metaverse that will allow us to create innovative brand experiences for news and existing customers.”