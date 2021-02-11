HP Pavilion x360 series notebooks renewed

HP Pavilion renewed its 14 and 15 inch screen notebooks in its x360 series. The Pavilion x360, which has become smaller and lighter, draws a profile that focuses on meeting the need to consume online content.

The 15-inch version of the laptop is available today. The base model with an 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage has $ 750 on the price tag. There is no explanation for the price of the 14-inch version, which will go on sale in the spring.

HP also points out that the series has been renewed for viewing multimedia content. The thinning of the screen bezels is the first thing that catches the eye. HP has added a simplified version of the Omen Gaming Hub software to laptops, thus offering users the opportunity to customize the lighting.

The fact that the new Pavilion x360 laptops are smaller compared to their predecessors is also among the highlights. The width of the 14-inch screen laptop decreases from 221 mm to 209 mm and its weight from 1.61 kg to 1.50 kg.

Processor options include 11th generation Intel Core i3, i5 and i7. Storage options range up to 1 TB. HP also emphasizes that its new computers are made from recycled materials.

For the 14-inch HP Pavilion x360, three color options will be available. These color options are called “natural silver”, “warm gold” and “stylish blue”. For the 15-inch version, only silver is available.