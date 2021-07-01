HP Pavilion Aero 13 Notebook Brings AMD Hardware in Compact Body

HP announced the Pavilion Aero 13, the lightest notebook manufactured by the brand. Weighing less than a kilogram (0.987 kg), the product is an extremely portable model for users looking for entertainment, productivity and excellent connectivity.

The machine is equipped with Ryzen 5000 processors from AMD combined with a GPU from the Radeon Graphics line. Another attraction is that the device will come to market with Windows 10 with support for the Windows 11 update.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 features a 13.3-inch display, 2.5K resolution and brightness of up to 400 nits. Compact and with a modern aesthetic, the device also features a striking screen-to-body ratio of 90%.

Design and autonomy

This will also be the first model in the Pavilion line with the chassis finished in aluminum and magnesium alloy. Materials are the main secret for the notebook to be an extremely light machine.

In addition, it is worth mentioning HP’s concern for the environment. The notebook is made from recycled plastic components and features water-based paint, elements that help reduce volatile organic compound emissions.

Furthermore, the Pavilion Aero 13 features a Wi-Fi 6 connection and an external noise reduction system for video calls. The notebook also features a battery lasting up to 10.5 hours on just one charge.

Launch, colors and price

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 will be available for sale in early July at the brand’s online store in the United States. So, the model will start being sold by retailers only in the last quarter of this year.

According to the manufacturer, the notebooks will have prices starting at US$ 749 – around R$ 3,740 in direct conversion. In addition, the device has four color options: Pale Rose Gold, Warm Gold, Ceramic White and Natural Silver.