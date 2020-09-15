HP may be working on foldable phone, patent says

HP may be one of the brands to enter the foldable cell phone market in the near future. The Let’s Go Digital website found company patents indicating the development of a flexible screen smartphone that follows the standards of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola RAZR.

According to renderings produced by Let’s Go Digital, the smartphone can rely on an OLED screen that takes up almost the entire front of the phone. With that in mind, it may be that the front camera is under the display, as the images do not show an opening for a retractable sensor.

The images also show that the phone is supposed to have three rear cameras and a USB-C connection for recharging the battery. Regarding the fold, the smartphone appears in two positions of use.

In addition to being used with the screen 100% open or tilted, the supposed smartphone from HP would have a semi-open mode of use, leaving only one edge of the display exposed. The position would allow displaying notifications without having to flex the display completely.

The patent was registered by the company with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) in February of this year and received approval only last month. Therefore, it may be that the company takes time to use the technology, if the foldable smartphone comes to life.

Technology companies often register a number of ideas in patents, many of them extravagant, and they don’t always get the project off the ground. As HP does not have much renown in the cell phone market, the foldable smartphone may never reach the market.



