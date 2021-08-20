HP Launches PC Gamer 805 With AMD Processor and Radeon GPU

HP: With the social isolation caused by the pandemic, many people had to reinvent themselves and transform the home environment into their new offices. Currently, the computer needs to go beyond the basics and perform more complex and demanding tasks, whether for the home office or for children and teenagers’ remote school activities.

In addition, there was also a considerable movement of people who opted for the purchase of a desktop computer that would serve both in the personal, professional and leisure scope. In this sense, there was also a great demand for computers aimed at the gaming market or PC gamers, as they are better known.

Want to find out why? So, read the text below and take the opportunity to use the HP coupon at the end of the reading and benefit from exclusive offers.

The last few years have required us to adapt and innovate

Studies show that about 59% of people want to work remotely after the end of the pandemic. As if that wasn’t enough, there is still a movement of people wanting to improve not only their quality of life, but also their own working conditions. As such, it is fair to say that working styles have changed and the world as we knew it was drastically affected.

Thus, there was a need to reframe the flexibility of what it means to be in constant professional and personal connection. The specialist who was previously at the office is now at home and this rapid change in working relationships also calls for an agile personal adaptation.

The concept behind a machine

All this transformation in people’s lives has required technology companies to rethink what actually adds value to users’ daily lives. From then on, innovations became part of the market logic to meet new demands and realities.

It was with this in mind that the HP 805 AMD was released. It brings with it a new concept as it is the first small form factor business desktop based on AMD technology. With dual-M.265 storage capacity and the high performance and features of the HP EliteDesk family, the model has a new design, focused on sustainability, powerful graphics for multi-tasking, being considered a great pc for work and also a great pc. pc gamer.

Why the HP 805 AMD Desktop can also be a great PC gamer?

According to a projection by 123scomesse.it, in 2021, the increase in the total sales volume of gaming desktops will be around 1 million, thus forming the mark of almost 18 million units sold. Industry analysts make even bolder projections: the expectation is 73 million units sold by 2025, adding not only PC gamers, but also notebooks and monitors in the segment.

This increase can be partially explained by the new reality that has been imposed since the beginning of the pandemic. People who used to meet physically to play games online, started to have fun in a new way, often using the common desktop available at home for this. And that’s where models like the HP 805 AMD desktop stand out, gaining more and more space on Brazilians’ desks and countertops.

Designed for high performance with the 7nm “Zen2” technology offered in the new AMD RyzenTM PRO 4000 processors, the HP 805 AMD also features high-end graphics with the ability to control up to 7 monitors simultaneously. Thus, the model offers more performance with greater flexibility.

HP 805 AMD Desktop Configurations

Below, we list the main specifications that come with the model:

Processor Family: AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO Processor;

Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64;

16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (1 x 16 GB);

512 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD;

Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX 550X graphics card (4GB dedicated GDDR5);

Chipset: AMD PRO 565;

Weight: 4.89 kg

Like what you found out about the HP 805 AMD Desktop? Use the HP coupon right now and enjoy special offers prepared for you.