HP Launches New Products With Chrome OS and USB-C Monitor

HP announced this Tuesday (10) the expansion of its line of devices that run Chrome OS, launching a hybrid tablet with 4G and an all-in-one computer with a swivel screen. The brand also introduced a new monitor with USB-C.

HP Chromebook x2 11

HP’s new 4G hybrid tablet has an 11-inch touchscreen and detachable magnetic keyboard. The processor is the Snapdragon 7c, which works together with 8 GB of RAM memory, and the battery has a autonomy of up to 11 hours.

Made of aluminum, it features two USB-C ports, digital reader, 5 MP front and 8 MP rear camera, two speakers and HP Wireless pen stand Chromebook x2 11 will go on sale in October, costing from of US$599.99, equivalent to R$3.1 thousand per day’s share.

HP Chromebase All-in-One

The new Chromebase AiO is an all-in-one desktop with a 21.5-inch touchscreen that can rotate 90 degrees to portrait mode. The datasheet includes two choices of Intel processors, from 4GB to 16GB of RAM and between 64GB and 256GB of storage.

There are also two speakers, four USB ports and P2 input on the swivel base, plus a 5 MP camera, wireless mouse and keyboard. On sale in the United States, it starts at US$ 599.99 (R$ 3.1 thousand).

HP M24fd USB-C Monitor

The 23.8-inch IPS screen and Full HD resolution features a 75 Hz refresh rate, brightness up to 300 nits and support for AMD’s FreeSync technology. It can be connected via USB-C to laptops, providing 65W of power, and via HDMI or VGA to other devices.

The HP M24fd monitor will go on sale in October for $249.99.