HP is buying HyperX for $ 425 million

Hewlett-Packard, popularly known as HP, closed negotiations for the purchase of HyperX, a brand of gaming peripherals previously owned by Kingston Technology.

As informed by The Verge, the deal was closed at US $ 425 million (about R $ 2.3 billion) and is a big step for the manufacturer of notebooks and computers in the gamer market. Despite the purchase, Kingston will retain ownership of RAM, flash, and SSD lines. In this way, HP is responsible for HyperX keyboards, mice, headphones and microphones.

This is not the company’s first attempt to win a larger share of this audience. HP owns the Omen brand, which also brings peripherals, computers and accessories with a focus on players. However, competitors like Logitech, Razer, Corsair have achieved more prominence in recent years, which required a new strategy.

Regarding the acquisition, HP CEO Enrique lores commented that HyperX is a leader in peripherals worldwide and that the new parent company is excited to welcome the new team. He also stressed that Hewlett-Packard will continue to make advances in computing and that the company sees significant opportunities in the peripheral market. For him, the addition of HyperX to the portfolio will generate new sources of innovation and growth for the business.

It is worth mentioning that only part of the agreement was closed, this type of negotiation still needs regulatory approval, a stage that must be concluded in the second quarter of 2021.

Although it may take a little longer to settle, the investment seems to have come at a good time. With the pandemic, according to the research group IDC, the computer market grew 13% and shows a high in the sale of PC components. According to HP, the PC hardware industry is estimated to generate around US $ 70 billion by 2023. The peripheral market would reach US $ 12.2 billion by 2023, according to forecasts.