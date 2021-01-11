HP introduces the Elite Wireless EarBuds headset

Leading technology brand HP introduced HP Elite Wireless EarBuds, the first wireless headset, as part of CES 2021.

High sound experience

HP Elite Wireless EarBuds, ambitious with sound quality, stand out with a frequency range of 20 to 18,000 Hz. Wireless headphones with 103dB sound sensitivity have 9.2 millimeter Neodymium sound drivers. EarBuds, which offer up to 1.5 hours of use with a short 15-minute charge, has a USB-C port. Additionally, EarBuds promises a seamless connectivity experience with Bluetooth 5.0.

Elite Wireless EarBuds, which contain a versatile microphone, provide convenience in long-term use with ear tips made of silicone. The new generation headset can be used on devices with both Windows, iOS and Android operating systems. EarBuds also allows easy switching between devices thanks to the Microsoft Swift Pair feature.

HP Elite Wireless EarBuds, which are expected to be available for sale with a price tag of $ 199 in April, will also be offered free of charge with HP’s next generation workstation Elite Dragonfly Max.

What do you think about HP’s wireless headset offering a new generation connectivity experience?