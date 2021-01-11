HP introduces Elite Folio notebook with Snapdragon chip

One of the novelties presented by HP during CES 2021 is the 2 in 1 Elite Folio notebook. With ARM architecture, the model will be one of the first to hit the market with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor.

Similar to the Specter Folio, its design allows you to pull the 13.5-inch Full HD screen forward and cover the keys and trackpad. Thus, it turns into a tablet with stylus support and an entertainment device.

Elite Folio features configurations of up to 16 GB of RAM and options of up to 512 GB of SSD storage. In addition to the Snapdragon 8cx processor, the notebook has LTE and 5G connectivity through Qualcomm’s X20 and X55 modems.

The battery is another highlight of the new model from HP. According to the manufacturer, it lasts up to 24 hours when watching video files stored on HD. For now, data on performance combined with the internet have not been revealed.

Finally, the Elite Folio features two USB-C 3.2 ports and a headphone jack. According to the information, the notebook will use Windows 10 without supporting traditional desktop software, only Microsoft Store versions.

Successor with numerous corrections

According to experts, the Elite Folio is a direct successor to the Specter Folio. With that, it is expected that HP has corrected some flaws of the previous model, such as the screen aspect ratio, bad speakers and the unreliable trackpad.

Finished in “vegan leather”, the 2 in 1 notebook with Snapdragon processor is expected to hit the market in February. To date, no pricing information and the exact international release date have been revealed.