HP Envy 14 refreshes with new screen and long battery life

As part of CES 2021, HP both unveiled new products and announced changes to existing products. One of the highlights among the renewed products is the HP Envy 14 laptop.

According to the information given by HP, the new Envy 14 has a screen with an aspect ratio of 16:10. This touch-compatible IPS display offers 11 percent more field of view compared to its predecessor. HP is using the Delta E <2 color calibration for the first time with the Envy 14 on a 14-inch screen.

Envy 14 has Intel’s 11th generation Intel Core processors. The options offered to the users about the graphics card extend to the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q. The laptop with Wi-Fi 6 support can operate for 16.5 hours on a single charge, according to HP’s information. 16 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM and 256 GB SSD are also among the features of the system.

HP Envy 14 offers privacy-focused features

Privacy-oriented features are also available on HP Envy 14. The fingerprint reader, the physical webcam cover, and the microphone mute button on the keyboard are among the privacy-focused features. Artificial intelligence supported voice removal feature is also offered to users in Envy 14. Enhanced Lighting feature will help users to have clearer conversations in video calls. This feature is expected to become active in February.

The HP Envy 14 will be available this month. The laptop will be sold in the US starting at $ 999.