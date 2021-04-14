HP EliteBook 850 G7: Security and elegance in one

HP Elitebook 850 G7 in the foreground. Almost 1.5 years have passed since the coronavirus appeared. Although the normalization process has begun, the epidemic has still not been brought under control. In this context, today, where the distance education and working process continues, one of the computers that stands out with its design and powerful hardware: HP Elitebook 850 G7

HP EliteBook 850 G7 in the foreground with its design and features

The 15.6-inch screen of the HP Elitebook 850 G7 is wide enough for both office work and content production / consumption. This IPS screen, which offers Full HD resolution of 1920 × 1080 pixels, can reach a brightness of 250 nits.

The 10th Gen Intel® Core ™ i5-10210U processor that powers HP Elitebook 850 G7 has a basic operating frequency of 1.6 GHz. The eight-core processor, which is produced with a 14 nm fabrication process and has a TDP value of 15W, can go up to 4.20 GHz with Turbo Boost.

The computer with 8 GB DDR4 RAM and 256 GB PCIe® NVMe ™ SSD measures 35.97 x 23.38 x 1.92 cm and weighs 1.67 kg.

The HP Premium keyboard with numeric keypad and backlighting is liquid resistant. The device has 2 USB 3.1 Type-C and 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports with Thunderbolt support, as well as a headphone / microphone and HDMI 1.4 input.

Equipped with Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Wi-Fi card for Gigabit speed file transfer, the HP Elitebook 850 G7 stereo speakers were developed by Bang & Olufsen. It has a 720p HD camera and 3 microphones for a good video call.

Computers are subjected to HP’s rigorous testing process to pass the MIL-STD 810G test. Of course, security is critical when it comes to business life. In this context, HP includes more than one solution in the notebook computer.

HP Elite PCs are equipped with increased security features for protection, detection, and recovery before cyberattacks become major threats. Integrated privacy screen HP Sure View Gen2 and self-healing BIOS solution Sure Start Gen4 are just a few of these technologies.