HP Completes HyperX Acquisition

HP announced today that it has completed its acquisition of HyperX, which serves as the gaming unit of Kingston Technology Company. HP, a manufacturer of computing, printing systems and digital imaging equipment, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of HyperX, which serves as the gaming unit of Kingston Technology Company.

This acquisition supports HP existing growth strategy for its Personal Systems business in the gaming and peripherals segment.

HP buys HyperX for $425 million

HP Inc. Alex Cho, Head of Personal Systems, said in his speech about his attempt to acquire HyperX:

“We are pleased to officially welcome the employees who helped HyperX to succeed at HP. HyperX has built a loyal following among gamers and we look forward to further strengthening the HyperX brand.

This acquisition will further our capabilities to create future technological experiences, access valuable partnerships and unlock new sources of growth.”

HyperX’s award-winning product portfolio encompasses a variety of gaming peripherals, including headsets, keyboards, mice, mouse pads, USB microphones and console accessories. The value of the said acquisition initiative was announced as 425 million dollars.