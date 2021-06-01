HP Completes Acquisition of HyperX Manufacturer

HP Inc. announced on Tuesday (1st) that it has completed the acquisition of HyperX. The original news of the purchase is from February 2021, but just now all procedures have been finalized and the negotiation has been declared closed.

Previously, HyperX was the gamer division of Kingston and has a varied catalog of products, especially geared towards streaming content and gamers. The portfolio includes peripherals such as headsets, keyboards, mice, microphones and other accessories, which will now form part of HP’s Personal Systems sector.

Very present in Brazil, HyperX has as some of the main recent releases in the country the Alloy Origins Core keyboard and the QuadCast S microphone.

According to the new owner, the idea is to “further strengthen the HyperX brand” and increase the “ability to create the computing experiences of the future, expand on other valuable fronts and unlock new sources of growth” in the sector.

Information released at the time of purchase indicates that the amount involved is US$425 million (about R$2.3 billion in direct currency conversion).