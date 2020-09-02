HP announces new ZBooks and Z2 G5 desktops

HP has just announced a new line of desktops and notebooks focused on productivity and this goes from its highly powerful specifications to its visual identity, which demonstrates a more corporate aspect. See which models she presented now.

ZBook Line

The ZBook line arrives with two new models: the ZBook Power G7 and the HP ZBook Fury G7 (image above). Both have MIL-STD military grade endurance certification and upgraded processors.

Check out the specifications:

Intel Xeon or Core i9 processors

NVIDIA Quadro T2000 GPU or Quadro RTX

64GB RAM

2 2TB M.2 SSDs

15 and 17 inch screen certified by PANTONE with HDR 400 certification with 100% DCI-P3 color range

The HP ZBook Fury G7 is presented as a high-end notebook because it has diverse connections at the desktop level, although it is not specified exactly what they are.

According to HP it is the smallest 17 inch notebook with an NVIDIA RTX 5000 series GPU, which is also present in the 15 inch version. On the other hand, the ZBook Power G7 will only have 15-inch versions.

Although the manufacturer did not specify the capacity of the batteries for both, she said they should last up to 2.5x longer than the previous generation.

The ZBook Power G7 will be available from October 5th while the ZBook Fury 15 G7 hits the shelves on September 14th.

Line Z2 5G

Starting the Z2 line of desktops we start with the smallest one: the Z2 Mini laptop, which can be hung behind the monitor as you can see in the image above. But don’t be fooled by the size, inside it can carry an Intel Core i9 or Xeon 10-core processor and an NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 GPU.

According to HP it is the most powerful workstation in the world that can run all Adobe Creative Cloud applications in such a small set.

However if you need more freedom and space to upgrade the HP Z2 Tower G5 is the most recommended choice. This workstation features a 10-core Intel Xeon and NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 GPU, all within a 15% smaller case compared to the previous generation.

Finally, we have the Z2 SFF G5 workstation, which also has Intel Core i9 or Xeon processors depending on the version you choose. In addition, the GPU here is an NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000, the storage consists of up to 21TB. To power all this, it comes with a 450W power supply, which according to HP is the most powerful in the world in a case of such a small format.

Now speaking of availability, the Z2 Mini G5 is already in stores today, while the Z2 Tower G5 and Z2 SFF G5 should only be available on September 28th.

HP’s latest launch was focused on the gamer market, with the OMEN 15 notebook, which with 10th generation processors in early June.



