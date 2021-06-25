HP Announces List of Windows 11 Compatible Devices

Windows 11 was officially announced at a Microsoft conference this Thursday (24), and HP has already announced the first products from the brand that will have the upgrade. Are compatible:

The lines that are already in circulation: Specter, Envy and the Pavilion, including the Specter x360 14, Envy x360 15 and the Pavilion All-in-one devices.

Releases: the Omen and Victus series, including the Omen 16, Victus by HP 16 and Omen 30L Desktop

Specific HP Elite and Pro products: Elite DragonFly G2 and HP Z Workstations such as the ZBook Studio G8

Unfortunately, the list released by HP is not very specific, as it mentions few of the company’s products.

Get ready for Windows 11

If you’re curious to check the compatibility of other branded devices, or want to make sure your purchase will have Windows 11, download Microsoft’s PC Health Check app, and find out about the minimum system requirements — the two are close together on site.

Windows 11 promises to bring more performance to the platform, a new minimalist look, a redesign of the infamous Microsoft Store, in addition to the use of Android apps and Widgets. Check out all the news on the new operating system below.