Howard Stern Criticizes Kanye West For His Self-Loathing After Praising Hitler

Howard Stern has spoken out against Kanye West, calling the rapper “so self-hating” because of the latter’s recent behavior.

The latest wave of controversy surrounding Ye arose after he praised Hitler in an episode of the far-right activist Alex Jones’ Infowars podcast. When the show was interrupted, Jones told the “DONDA” artist that he didn’t like Nazis or Hitler, to which West interjected, “I like Hitler.”

Last week, West was banned from Twitter for the third time in less than two months after he shared an image of the star of David inside a swastika. He subsequently returned to Instagram, where he called Elon Musk a “genetic hybrid.”

Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show yesterday (December 5), Stern, who is Jewish, said Yee’s anti-Semitism made conspiracy theorist Jones seem like a “liberal with a bleeding heart” (via Billboard).

“Alex Jones kept trying to throw him a lifeline, and Kanye just spanked him. It was fucking crazy,” the interview host explained.

“I think he doesn’t know he’s Black. He doesn’t understand what Hitler thought about Jews, blacks. [He] thought they were all inferior. He wanted to sterilize blacks. […] What happened to this guy if a black man ran around and said he loved Hitler? What in his life led him to this mental illness?”

Stern also spoke about his “psychological theory” about West. “I’m sure I’m not the only one who thinks maybe he hates being black so much,” he said.

“He hates himself so much. He wants to put on a hood and pretend to be white. A white man in the Nazi Party. In some strange way, he despises being black and wants to be accepted by the Nazis.”

Meanwhile, an online petition was launched demanding that West’s music be removed from streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. At the time of writing, the page Change.org has more than 63,000 signatures.

Elsewhere, Milo Yiannopoulos confirmed that he is no longer working on Kanye West’s presidential campaign in 2024.