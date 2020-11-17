How Zack Snyder convinced Jared Leto to buy it again

Zack Snyder spoke recently about Zack Snyder’s Justice League and recounted how he convinced Jared Leto to participate in his new court. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming to HBO Max in 2021.

Synder had several scenes that he never got to include in Justice League. When it became possible to film them, he thought, “What if the Joker was in this one?”

“I had this idea for a scene. I had a version of this scene that I had written about three years ago, slightly different but very similar. But then for some reason, for a multitude of reasons I didn’t.

Leto is a huge enigma, so calling him was a surreal experience for Snyder. The actual call was a bit more professional, but Snyder had to explain his idea and let Leto think about whether or not he wanted to put the Joker makeup back on.

“It was a great conversation because when I presented the idea to him, I felt like he was hooked on why, because there is a great why”

Snyder concluded by clarifying that there was never a Joker scene in his 2017 version of Justice League. This is one of the benefits of getting a second chance.



