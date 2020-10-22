How would Jungkook look like proposing to a girl?

There are marriage proposals that are beautiful and that show all the love that there is between two people, but what would it be like if BTS’s Jungkook asked his ideal girl to marry him? The situation could be romantic and dreamlike.

Jungkook is one of the most popular idols in the world of K-pop, the boy originally from the city of Busan has conquered the public with his charms. Golden Maknae is concentrating on BTS’s upcoming comeback with the record material for ‘BE’, so their schedule is always full and there is no room for love.

Korean pop celebrities are human, at some point they will have to develop in the realm of love, meet their ideal girl and get married.

Weddings are a whole party where the paths of two people come together, prior to the preparations for a celebration like that, there is a very important step, the request for a hand or marriage proposal.

Marriage proposals are usually an event full of surprises and a good atmosphere, where the groom gives an engagement ring to his partner, the accessory symbolizes a pact of love and fidelity.

THIS WOULD BE THE ROMANTIC BTS JUNGKOOK MARRIAGE PROPOSAL

A wedding is a huge step for a couple and it is a test of love, in which they will evaluate if they were destined to be with each other or not. There are marriage proposals that have gone viral because of the level of preparation and production they show.

Jungkook is an artist who has proven himself to be persevering and fearless, so if a girl steals his heart, the Beyond The Scene singer will do whatever it takes to be close to that person. Owwww.

The youngest member of BTS has talked about his wishes to start a family in the future and we are sure that the marriage proposal he prepares for his girlfriend will be incredible. For that day, maybe Jungkook wears a special look and unexpectedly opens the box he chose for the ring, while looking his partner in the eye. OMG!

Through the new Samsung commercial, ARMY could see what a Jungkook marriage proposal would look like, in the clip, the idol appears opening a black box and inside there is a gift, headphones with a unique design, at the end, the dancer of Big Hit Entertainment company looks into the camera and can’t help but show their happiness. Would you say yes to Jungkook?

Bangtan Sonyeondan’s Min Yoongi recently showed off his musical instrument skills, you can’t leave without watching: Suga gave a mini acoustic concert for ARMY.



