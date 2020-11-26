How would EXO idols behave if they were your boyfriends?

EXO’s singers and rappers possess traits that identify them and conquered EXO-L’s big heart, what behavior would idols have in a relationship?

Love is a universal feeling that is in all human beings, some think that it is the mixture of some chemical substances in the brain and others believe that it has to do with the connection of two hearts.

The EXO members began their K-pop careers with an interesting concept, deep lyrics, and a style that came up with a fabulous story, all of which were the perfect match with the talents of the SM Entertainment band.

In various interviews, each of the EXO singers and rappers commented on the elements that the girlfriend of their dreams or their future partner must have, they revealed the physical and mental traits of their ideal girl.

The idols have not found the right person, they are still very young and focused on their career as a group and solo, except for Chen, who started a beautiful family with his daughter and his wife. Owww!

This time we will tell you what the behavior of the ‘TEMPO’ interpreters would be like if any of them were your partner, can you imagine what their love relationship would be like? Find out below.

THIS WOULD BE THE BOYS FROM EXO AS BOYFRIENDS:

Xiumin

The singer is the greatest member of EXO, his behavior during his courtship would be like that of a child, Xiumin would be sweet and dedicated to you, and he would also surprise you with many details.

Suho

The leader of EXO has a serious behavior in front of the camera, he just needs to find the right person to bring out his most romantic and fun side, he is a perfectionist and smart, so you would learn a lot from their relationship.

Lay

Lay is a funny boy who would conquer you with flowers, plan dates and many surprises for you. Your personality would match the idol’s, Yixing would only have eyes for you.

Baekhyun

Baekhyun is a sensitive, homely and fun singer, his love relationship would seem like best friends, he is someone you can trust, be around without fear of being judged.

Chen

The EXO singer is sweet and romantic, their courtship would be characterized by the beautiful moments they would spend together, supporting each other and meeting whenever they could, they would send messages all the time.

Chanyeol

The EXO rapper can have a rough and bad boy look, in fact his character is friendly, funny and personable, both of them would achieve good chemistry due to their connection. Their relationship would be joyful and unique.

DO.

Kyungsoo is usually very serious, you would get to paint his life in colors, they would sneak out on romantic dates, organize a picnic to live together and get to know each other better.

Kai

Jongin is a person who enjoys spending time with his family and nephews, maybe he would take you to live with the little ones for a while, they would take a walk in the park and you would become a girl loved by the Kim.

Sehun

The youngest member of EXO has a personality that combines charisma and talent, their love relationship would be marked by laughter all the time and outings to places like theme parks.



