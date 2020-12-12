How will the steps be from season 4 to season 5?

The growing Hulu platform has given great news to all fans of the series The Handmaid’s Tale, which is about to premiere its season 4.

The Hulu platform commissioned a fifth season of the drama produced by MGM TV and starring Elisabeth Moss and created by Bruce Miller, based on the novel by Margaret Atwood.

The surprise news comes long before the premiere of season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale, which is currently in production.

Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale will have 10 episodes just like the first season, but for the fifth season, how many episodes will it have? So they announced the fifth season watch the video.

“We are very grateful to Hulu and MGM that the show is returning for a fifth season, and especially to our loyal fans for their support,” said Miller.

“We are delighted to be able to continue. To tell these stories, with our incredible cast and crew, and I am looking forward to getting back on the air with season four next year.”

That Hulu has even given the green signal for a fifth season shows the confidence and prestige that they maintain for their incredible drama.



