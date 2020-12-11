How Will the Spark Airdrop Program Affect the XRP Price?

The airdrop program originating from the Flare Network, which is of great importance for XRP investors, has arrived. For the Spark token airdrop event to be held by the Flare Network, balances will be registered and FLR distribution will begin on supporting platforms. So how exactly will this airdrop affect the XRP price?

The XRP price has increased by approximately 100% in the last 1 month, from $ 0.30 to $ 0.77. XRP, which subsequently falls sharply due to the price movements of Bitcoin, is being traded at $ 0.56 as of press time.

Experts split over XRP price

The market and investors are facing a big dilemma about which direction the XRP price will go after the Spark airdrop program. So exactly in what direction do the experts’ views prevail?

Quantum Economics analyst Jason Deane said in a statement on the subject that the XRP / USD trading pair could drop in the short term:

“In our opinion, at least part of the recent rally in the XRP price was due to the airdrop program to be held on December 12th. It is certainly possible for some investors to sell their funds to make a profit after this date. If this happens, there may be a decrease in the dollar-based value of XRP, at least in the short term. ”

The number of XRP whales continued to increase as the date approached. According to data transferred by Santiment, the number of wallet addresses with 10 million or more XRP tokens broke an all-time record with 339.

Can airdrop raise the price of XRP?

Opinions in the community are caught between XRP’s price drop or rise, pointing to the fact that volatility can reach scary levels. Konstantin Anissimov, senior manager of the CEX.IO crypto exchange, is one proof of this dilemma. Unlike Deane, Anissimov stated that there may be an increase in the price of XRP.

“I’m sure the Spark airdrop program will trigger the XRP price surge. This provides an opportunity to earn more than 1: 1 Spark tokens, as the addresses of some current and previous Ripple Labs employees will be removed from the list of Spark buyers.

Anissimov stated that the tokens that are not claimed, that is, never touched, will be burned at the end of 2021, although they are distributed via airdrop. Taking this step as soon as 6 months after the airdrop program can increase the SPARK / XRP airdrop rate more than the famous manager.



