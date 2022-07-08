How will the movie “Better Call Saul” end? Our Biggest Theories & Predictions

The long—awaited finale of “Better Call Saul” is approaching – these are our biggest theories about how the second part of season 6 can play out. Since Breaking Bad is regularly considered one of the greatest TV finales of all time, expectations for the season-ending “Better Call Saul” are higher than Spooge’s after a three-day Blue Sky session. The first part of season 6, “Better Call Saul,” has been widely recognized by both critics and viewers, but the second part is the end of business, where fates will be decided, secrets will be revealed and connections with the series “Breaking Bad” are established.

The first block of episodes of season 6 has already answered many important questions. Viewers know what’s going on with Nacho played by Michael Mando (deceased) and Howard played by Patrick Fabian (also dead), while Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seahorn) successfully presented the latter as a drug addict, forcing the settlement of a Sandpiper class action. a lawsuit that will make them both rich. Elsewhere, Gustavo Fring Giancarlo Esposito lived in constant fear of Lalo Salamanca’s revenge, not realizing that Tony Dalton’s character was actually in Europe in search of evidence of a secret super lab project.

However, there is still a lot to tell in the last 6 episodes of the series “Better Call Saul”. Kim’s fate has to be decided, these Walt and Jesse cameos are under development, and Better call Saul didn’t even visit Gene’s timeline this season. Here are our biggest theories and predictions regarding the second half of season 6 of “Better Call Saul.”

Kim Quits “Better Call Saul” via The Disappearer

The biggest mystery before season 6 of “Better Call Saul,” part 1, was why Kim Wexler doesn’t appear in “Breaking Bad.” The biggest mystery in the second part of the 6th season of the series “Better call Saul” is still why Kim Wexler does not appear in “Breaking Bad”. There are only a few episodes left, Jimmy and Kim are inextricably linked in personal and professional terms, so it’s hard to imagine what separates them before Kim’s complete absence throughout the series “Breaking Bad”.

The double dose of deaths of the main characters in season 6, “Better Call Saul”, part 1, increased Kim’s chances of survival, especially considering that her most likely killer (Lalo Salamanca) had already executed Howard. This means that Kim disappears from history in one piece… and the Disappeared Person can explain how to do it. While Jimmy and Kim were buying drugs from their criminal contact, Dr. Caldera, they discovered the veterinarian’s black book — a treasure trove of information about the underworld, which has a business card of Ed Galbraith’s vacuum cleaner repair shop. Kim was particularly interested in Ed’s card, and we know from the house cleaning episode in season 6 of the TV series “Better Call Saul” that Jimmy eventually acquires this book. All signs point to Kim hiring the Missing Man and fleeing Albuquerque under a new name.

“Better call Saul” may have already subtly explained the “why” and “how” of Kim’s disappearance. Someone has to take responsibility for Howard Hamlin’s death, and his corpse is currently lying on the floor in Kim’s apartment. The missing person may be Kim’s “get out of jail” calling card while the cops track down Howard’s killer, but Ed’s service is not free. Kim’s newly acquired Sandpiper money can pay the bill.

If Kim gets out of Better call Saul with the help of the Disappeared, one question will remain: why is Jimmy staying? Perhaps Kim will take the blame only if her accomplice stays in New Mexico to create the appearance of innocence. Or, even more intriguingly, there could be a split on the horizon for Bonnie and Clyde’s “Better Call Saul.” Jimmy probably wouldn’t throw Kim under the proverbial bus, but as Rhea Seahorn’s character becomes more and more criminal, Jimmy may realize that Kim isn’t exactly the woman he thought she was.

The chronology of the genes “Better Call Saul” becomes the main narrative (in color)

The sixth season of “Better Call Saul” broke tradition by completely ignoring Gene in its premiere. In every previous season, the first episode had black-and-white scenes from Jimmy’s life after Breaking Bad as Gene Takavich, but the mustachioed Bob Odenkirk was nowhere to be seen throughout the first half of the last season.

The most likely reason for the absence of Gene in the 1st part is that in the 6th season of the 2nd part of the 2nd season of the TV series “Better call Saul”, a larger role is prepared for him. switch the focus from Jimmy to Gene in the final episodes, perhaps even devoting the entire finale to this black-and-white world of sticky cakes and misery. A recent teaser supports this theory by lingering exclusively on the timeline of the Genie sequel (don’t worry, it’s reused footage), suggesting that “Better Call Saul” will compensate for the season 6 premiere without the gene with the title chapter further down the line.