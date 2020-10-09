How will the iPhone 12 Pro features be! Here are the details

Leaks to date, cover labels, mold visuals and more. All these leaks will be replaced by information to be included in the official promotion on October 13. Apple recently announced the day that the iPhone 12 series will finally be introduced. What will be the iPhone 12 Pro features from the four known new models, in a short time? What is expected? Let’s take a closer look.

How will the iPhone 12 Pro features be! Here is what is known

One of the new phones that Apple will introduce on October 13, the iPhone 12 Pro is expected to have a Samsung made 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 2532 x 1170 pixel resolution. On the processor side, the series, which will undoubtedly get its power from the A14 Bionic processor, is expected to come with 6 GB LPDDR5 RAM. Generally, the memory issue is evident in the tests carried out after the device goes on sale because Apple does not officially reveal the memory capacity.

The battery capacity of the model, which is expected to have 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB storage options, is expected to be 2775 mAh with wireless charging support according to leakages.

One of the most important features of the iPhone 12 Pro is that it will have a LiDAR scanner. With a 12 Megapixel FaceTime camera on the front and a total of 64 Megapixel resolution quad cameras on the back, the iPhone 12 Pro also has significant improvements on the sound side. The device is expected to support Dolby Atmos sound technology on the sound side.

The new iPhone, which is highly likely to include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity support, will not have a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Although it is thought that the Lightning input will be located conventionally, there is a possibility that Apple may now include the Type-C input.

It is said that the Touch-ID feature embedded in the power button in Apple’s newly introduced iPad model may also come to the iPhone 12 series. However, a considerable majority say Apple will use a fingerprint reader embedded in the screen.

The 128 GB version of the new generation iPhone 12 Pro is expected to go on sale at $ 1049, the 256 GB version at $ 1149 and the 512 GB version at $ 1349.



