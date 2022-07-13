How will RoboCop from Rogue City differ from Mortal Kombat 11

RoboCop: Rogue City debuts a completely new vision of the titular RoboCop character, which is likely to be very different from the RoboCop introduced in Mortal Kombat 11. The first-person shooter will be the first true RoboCop video game developed for consoles since the 2003 video game of the same name. The Robocop character has been surprisingly absent from video games for many years, except that he was included as a DLC fighter in Mortal Kombat 11. Now, a decade later, RoboCop: Rogue City will follow the iconic robot officer as his criminal. the battle path continues.

The inclusion of Robocop in Mortal Kombat 11 served as a revival of the video game for the 80s action icon, transferring it into a beautiful AAA video game where Robocop can literally fight the Terminator (which unexpectedly made it the second Robocop vs Terminator video game). While longtime fans of the franchise may have been thrilled with Robocop’s inclusion in the Mortal Kombat 11 DLC fighters, his in-game features were at best a tribute. Many of the fighter’s special moves, brutality animations and cues have brought to life some of the best moments in Robocop movies. However, the end of the Robocop campaign was anecdotal and hardly contributed to the enduring legacy of the Robocop series.

Despite the fact that several plot details were confirmed for RoboCop: Rogue City, the most recent gameplay trailer demonstrated the exact authenticity of the film, which became even better due to the fact that the actor of the original RoboCop Peter Weller returned to the role. Since this is the first specialized Robocop game released on consoles in almost two decades, it is quite natural that it will differ from the games in which Murphy appeared only sporadically. Here’s what has stood out so far in the Rogue City image and how it differs from Mortal Kombat.

Robocop from Rogue City will be more implemented than Mortal Kombat

Although RoboCop: Rogue City will tell a new story in the RoboCop universe, the key feature of Mortal Kombat 11 remains the same: Peter Weller. Peter Weller will play Robocop in Rogue City, securing the status of a real Robocop video game for the upcoming game. Weller also contributed his voice and image to Mortal Kombat 11, but his role in RoboCop: Rogue City will inevitably be more challenging. With a more detailed narrative exposition and new interactions with the characters, Robocop from Rogue City will have to do much more than just cripple the Terminator.

Another important difference from Robocop in Mortal Kombat 11 is that RoboCop: Rogue City will be a first-person shooter, unlike third-person combat in Mortal Kombat 11. Instead of combining chains of button combinations to perform movements, players will have the opportunity to interact with the environment, NPCs and criminals in a more exciting gameplay. Overall, judging by the gameplay trailer, it looks like RoboCop: Rogue City will offer a more complete Robocop experience than his cameo role in Mortal Kombat 11.