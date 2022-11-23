How will James Gunn’s new role in DC EU affect Henry Cavill’s Superman?

Under the new leadership of James Gunn, DCEU will see a lot of new and creative things. James Gunn has created many cult films, such as “Suicide Squad”, “Super”, “Guardians of the Galaxy” and so on in the superhero genre. Now, from his new position at the DCEU, can viewers expect something creatively new from their beloved Superman, played by Henry Cavill? Cavill recently returned via Black Adam along with Dwayne Johnson. Now that the most long-awaited hero has returned to the universe, fans want more from him.

James Gunn Clarifies Comments About Whether He Wants to Make a Superman Movie

Henry Cavill surprised his fans by returning as Superman, but shocked them by announcing his departure from the cult and revolutionary show “The Witcher”. Despite the fact that changes are being made to the DCEU, the “Man of Steel” may undergo special treatment. What would Superman look like in James Gunn’s new light?

How would Henry Cavill become the new Superman?

While Liam Hemsworth will take over Geralt’s journey from Rivia, fans of Henry Cavill will see a new journey of Superman. The main creative force of the Expanded DC Universe will be James Gunn, which is great news for Superman. With the premiere of “Black Adam”, DCEU announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran will be engaged in upcoming projects. However, there are no official statements that “Man of Steel 2” or James Gunn will make a new Superman movie.

Despite the challenging role, James Gunn will continue his current DC projects such as Peacemaker. Therefore, it is unlikely that Gunn will direct another Superman movie. Well, now that Cavill is back in the universe, the next Superman movie will definitely be part of the next projects. However, with very little time in this position, we can’t predict much about Gunn’s vision of DC Studios.

With more clarity about Gunn’s plan and vision for the future of the universe, we could see a continuation of the Justice League. He can connect the universe, as it should be according to the original source.

Even before James became a part of the DC universe, he hinted what “Man of Steel 2” should be like in his “Suicide Squad”. Despite the fact that “Suicide Squad” 2016 and “Suicide Squad” 2021 are in the same universe, they have different storylines. Maybe that’s what Superman needs right now.

While we’re waiting to see what the future holds for Superman in James Gunn’s creative vision, tell us what you think about it.