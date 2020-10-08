How will iPhone 12 features be? Here are the details

After the iPhone 12 was said to be finally unveiled at the event on October 13th, eyes turned to the event day. The fact that almost every detail is known for the iPhone 12 changes the expectations in that course. We know that the models to be introduced will include iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models. So what will the iPhone 12 features be like?

Will the expectations be met, how will the iPhone 12 features be?

Apple is preparing to come out with 4 different iPhone 12s. IPhone 12s, which will come in different sizes, are known as 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max models. Apple, which does not give up its love of notch, is said to include a small notch in these new phones.

From a design perspective, it is possible to say that the phone will have a flat and sharp edge design like the iPhone 5 model. The new green color that came with the iPhone 11 Pro Max was very popular. With the iPhone 12, a new blue color is expected.

While the 12 Mini is expected to come in green, blue, gold, gray, silver colors, the iPhone 12 is expected to come in the same color options. iPhone 12 Pro is said to come with fewer color options; in the form of gold, gray, silver. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is positioned as the top model, will come in gold, gray and silver colors as in the Pro model.

The iPhone 12, which is said to become even stronger on the camera side, is expected to have a three-lens 3D camera.

The exact thing expected for the iPhone 12 features is of course the A14 Bionic processor on the power side. It is reported that the 5.4-inch screen of the iPhone 12 will be accompanied by a Super Retina (BOE) display. To remind you, the iPhone 11 was using an LCD screen. A year later, Apple is switching to Super Retina display on its new smartphone.

The phone has an aluminum casing. The model that comes with 4 GB of RAM will be presented with 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. With a 2,227 mAh battery, the iPhone 12 will also support fast charging.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max, which will be 6.7 inches in size, is expected to come out with high-end features. Apple wants to focus on augmented reality (AR) experiences and will equip the phone with a Sony LiDAR sensor for this. According to some expectations, it is said that the iPhone 12 Pro models can come with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz.

Another possibility is that iPhone 12 Pro models also support 4K video recording at a frame rate of 240 fps. Apple’s use of a different battery technology to reduce phone prices is expected in many people’s language, so a change is expected on that side.

Expected iPhone 12 prices

It is said that 5G support will also be offered on the phone. Reducing the box content of the phone in order to reduce the cost was criticized by users. Power adapter or EarPods will not be included in the box of the new iPhone 12s. These are revealed when we collect the information we have about iPhone 12 features.

As it turns out, users who want to have an iPhone 12 have to pay $ 699 for the 64 GB version, $ 749 for the 128 GB version and $ 840 for the 256 GB version.

Don’t forget to share your expectations and comments about the new iPhone 12 with us.



