How will Galaxy Z Fold 3 be? Here are the first predictions

Galaxy Z Fold, which attracted great attention in the smartphone market with its announcement in early 2019, was one of the first of its kind. Since foldable phones have not been in our lives for a long time, there are not many alternatives in the market. As such, we expect models that will break the molds every year. While the second generation has been out for months, there are some claims about the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 may come with S-Pen surprise

A few months ago, Samsung filed a patent application to use the 360-degree hinge on its smartphones. This patent will most likely be used for the new generation Galaxy Z Fold. This detail, which will ensure that the direction in which the screen can be turned off is two-sided, may slightly improve the user experience.

Along with this, it is said that a thinner screen and active electrostatic solution technology will come in the third generation. Active electrostatic solution technology enables accessories such as S-Pen to work more precisely and stable. In order to use the S-Pen on a thin screen, the screen must be durable, and a step is expected.

If we look at the release dates of Samsung’s other foldable phones, the third generation Galaxy Z Fold may appear in the third quarter of 2021. Developments on the Samsung front are becoming official at Unpacked events, let’s remind you that what was spoken up until then was not certain.

What are your expectations from the third generation Galaxy Z Fold?



