How Will Control of Spot Market Affect Bitcoin (BTC)?

Bitcoin (BTC) and the entire cryptocurrency market are showing signs of tremendous strength. The bulls seem to have complete control over the market, but with the refusal of the leading cryptocurrency from the $ 19,500 level, the bears are struggling to gain control.

Sellers have dropped Bitcoin to the level of $ 18,800, and the buying pressure in this region remains very intense.

In the short term, if the pressure of buyers continues to remain strong in this region, it seems highly likely to encounter an intense force that exceeds the current level of Bitcoin and has a catalytic effect.

A popular cryptocurrency analyst stated that although the coin is showing signs of overheating, the spot market’s control of the price action jeopardizes the validity of the existing signs.

Bitcoin is currently trading marginally at $ 18,983 as of writing. This marks the zone below the $ 19,000 level for resistance mission mission. Any continued decline below this level could be serious for BTC and potentially result in further short term losses.

The ongoing decline came shortly after testing the $ 19,500 level, just a few hundred dollars below the previous all-time high.

Spot Market Takes Control of Bitcoin

Typically, the derivatives market controls the price movement of Bitcoin, which makes the use of indicators such as funding rates extremely useful. However, market dominance during the current rally is under the control of the spot market, which makes these indicators largely useless, at least for now. As one analyst put it;

“It’s kind of crazy, but this time it’s actually different. The derivatives are clearly overheated, but now the spot market is in control. ”



