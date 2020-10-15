How was the BTS recorded at the Billboard Music Awards?

The Bangtan Boys were recording their presentation of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards at the Incheon International Airport in South Korea, an ARMY witnessed this performance and shared their experience.

Last night, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, RM and Suga conquered the huge audience at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, the K-pop idols impressed thousands of viewers with ‘Dynamite’.

The guys from Beyond The Scene won the Top Social Artist category, marking the fourth time that rappers and singers from Big Hit Entertainment have been recognized with this award.

‘Dynamite’ has become the song of 2020, it is one of the tracks that has remained the longest on the Billboard Hot 100 list, breaking sales records, reproductions and obtaining gold certificates in several countries such as Mexico.

BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards was recorded at the Incheon International Airport facility in South Korea and the show required special preparation.

THIS WAS RECORDED THE PRESENTATION OF BTS’S ‘DYNAMITE’ AT THE 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS

Incheon was the chosen location for Bangtan Sonyeondan to prepare the impressive show they put on at the 2020 BBMAs, and ARMY who works at the airport witnessed behind-the-scenes and shared their experience.

The follower of the ‘ON’ performers explained that she is in the closed circuit department, so she could see the music celebrities from all the security cameras at the airport.

ARMY assured that Jungkook and Hoseok have a bright and friendly personality, they were happy even if there were errors in the filming, Jimin came to the set a little asleep, but immediately entered the environment when he saw the energy of his colleagues.

Namjoon and Suga stood out with their star outfits, ARMY commented that their aura was amazing, showing that Kim Seokjin looked like he was a bit cold and that his visual was impressive.



