How Was SpaceX Found and So Successful?

We take a closer look at the success story of SpaceX, one of the most established space and aviation companies of all time, that guides humanity’s space adventure with reusable rockets. With the vision of Elon Musk In recent years, we have often heard the name of various space missions, groundbreaking rockets and the Mars mission that excited us all; Let’s take a look at the space travel story of SpaceX, the project of Elon Musk’s highest corporate value, that started in 2002.

Space technologies evolved on the basis of competition between the US and the Soviets during the Cold War, and states managed these technologies until the early 2010s. However, the organization that produced the first reusable rocket in history was not the states, but the private company SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk.

Elon Musk, who founded X.com, the ancestor of online payment services in online shopping, and turned the corner after selling it, actually entered the space business with just a whim. However, his vision merged with the common goals of humanity, and today SpaceX has become the only company that can transport people to Mars. .

So, with what vision and with what goals was SpaceX founded? What important steps have been taken in this long journey of 18 years, how are space technologies and space missions shaped by what SpaceX brings? In this article, we will take a look at these together.

Every long journey starts with a big and bold first step: How was SpaceX founded?

While the calendars showed the year 2002, Elon Musk took one of the most important steps of his life. Elon Musk, who invested the income he earned by selling PayPal’s ancestor X.com to eBay, in SpaceX, perhaps the most important project of his life, founded SpaceX on May 6, 2002.

What prompted Elon Musk to establish a space company that produces his own rockets to the point where he wants to deliver space transportation and space travel; that is, he realized that there was no better option than this to make it cheaper and easier. In those years, Musk’s goals and dreams were met with uneasiness in large circles, everyone regarded this project as a major risk taken; So does Musk from time to time.

About the founding years of the company, Musk said that at that time, even the closest people did not want to invest in his company, and even though money would be lost in this risky project, he wanted it to be his own money. Years later, today, Elon Musk owns one of the world’s largest and most important companies with the risk and big step it takes and is taking steps that shape the future of space.

Making humanity a multi-planet species: What dreams and goals was SpaceX founded with?

Elon Musk’s biggest dream in founding SpaceX was to take humanity to Mars and colonize Mars as many of us are familiar with. Today, we can still call this dream the most important driving force of Elon Musk and his company SpaceX. In fact, SpaceX defines this goal as “turning humanity into a multi-planet species.” But of course, that’s not SpaceX’s only goal.

SpaceX has also had goals shaped over the years such as making space transportation cheaper, thus taking more frequent action, producing more powerful rockets to carry more loads to space with less cost, and spreading high-speed cheap internet to the whole world with Starlink.

Many of these goals have been achieved through serious work over the years. SpaceX has achieved great success by turning all the obstacles in its way into targets for its most important goal, the Mars mission.



