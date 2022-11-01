How Was Lilibet the “secret key” For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Return to The Firm?

As if criticizing the Sussex family wasn’t enough, the media and publishing houses have dragged their children into a similar quagmire. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who brought their son into show business, became the subject of criticism from experts, they finally turned their attention to one-year-old Lilibet. According to sources, experts now believe that baby Lilibet can play an important role in the future. But what would it be?

Royal commentator Richard Kay in his latest article weighed in on how the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could open the way back to the palace. Although none of this news is confirmed, he has given some of his predictions about what the future might look like. But is he holding up now? Will the suspended couple have a chance to return to their royal base? Read on to find out about it.

Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have any last chances to return home alive?

As for the older majority of the family members, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have always wanted the palace to have a blooming and blooming brood of Windsors. Having said that, Richard spoke about how the late Queen would like to meet her 11th great-grandson, “speaking with an American accent.”

Another fact that would bring great-grandmother and great-granddaughter closer together is that Lilibet is named after the nickname of the Queen. Therefore, her role was “decisive”.

As a “secret key”, she could help her parents return to the firm. Although Archie, the Sussex eldest son, was born in the palace, Lilibet’s times have changed a lot. She did not properly spend time with her British rulers in the palace.

The expert stressed that this would be the best way for the Duke and Duchess to return to the Kingdom. Unfortunately, however, the humble plausibility of this last chance died with the Queen. Consequently, given the current scenario at the palace and the heated relationship between the Sussex and the Windsors, Meghan and Harry have no chance of returning to the palace.

However, they, for their part, would hardly want something like this, since all their plans seem to be moving further away from the royal family.