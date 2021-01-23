How was it working for Nintendo in the 90s?

Nowadays it is common to see companies posting videos and photos showing their offices and sharing work routines. However, in the 90s this was not very common, and if you are curious to see how Nintendo worked at that time, the video we presented in this news gives a good idea of this daily life.

Published on YouTube, it is uncut footage that closely resembles a documentary made at Nintendo’s Redmond office in the United States. In it we have the chance to see a little of an NES assembly line, test areas and even a little of the routine of a Power Line attendant (service that also worked here in Brazil for a few years providing game tips over the phone) .

Did you imagine Mario’s home office that way in the 90s? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.