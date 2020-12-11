How was Black Kryptonite included in the Superman canon

Smallville season 2 revealed that green is not the only form of kryptonite. After purchasing a class ring, Clark experienced a sudden personality change, and it took anyone a while to understand why.

An explanation in Smallville came when Pete (Sam Jones III) discovered that the class ring was made of red meteor rocks. Apparently, while green kryptonite affects you physically, red kryptonite affects you emotionally.

Since then, Clark and his friends have come across several different colors of Kryptonite, each having a different effect on Kryptonians. Most of these exist in Smallville’s DC Comics.

In the Smallville season 4 premiere, the series featured Black Kryptonite, which was new to Superman’s world. Armed with a chunk of black kryptonite, Martha “split” it in two, allowing her human side to fight her Kryptonian side.

Clark had to use the power of black kryptonite to get rid of Kal-El for good. In the same season of Smallville, it was discovered that he can also alter humans (not just Kryptonians).

Although Smallville’s black kryptonite was technically new, it appears that it was actually based on an older version. In Superman III, synthetic Kryptonite was used to create an evil Superman from Clark Kent’s body.

The black version of Smallville is not synthetic, but can be created by humans. In season 4, Lex scientists designed a piece of black kryptonite by striking green meteor rocks with intense heat.

After its introduction to Smallville, Black Kryptonite was added to DC Comics canon with the same abilities. She was also inducted into the Arrowverse through an episode of Supergirl, where Kara (Melissa Benoist) had her own encounter with her.



