How Victoria Neuman is connected to [SPOILER] in “Boys”

Caution: spoilers ahead for the third season of “Boys”

Victoria Neuman’s secret is revealed thanks to season 3 of “Boys”. We reveal her relationship with Stan Edgar, her loyalty to Wout, and her shocking Red River backstory. In the second season of “Boys”, Claudia Dumit is introduced as Congresswoman Victoria Neuman, named after “Vic Vip” from the original Garth Ennis comics. A public advocate of stricter regulation of people with superpowers, Neuman openly opposed Wout and found like-minded people in the “Billy Butcher Guys” who worked together with the politician to hold congressional hearings against the evil corporation.

In the end, the Stormfront debacle led to Victoria Neuman being appointed head of the FBSA (Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs). When season 3 of “Boys” begins, Hugh Campbell, Billy Butcher, Frenchy and Kimiko are happily working on Neuman, bringing justice to superheroes who abuse their power or cause collateral damage. Happy days? Not quite. The boys didn’t know that Victoria Neuman is actually a phantom thug. I can’t believe it wasn’t the AOC that used its powers to kill Susan Raynor of the CIA, disrupt Vaught’s congressional hearing, and kill Alastair Adan of the Collective Church.

The Boys’ “Neuman is a super” twist raised a lot of questions. Who does she work for? What is its purpose? Where did she come from? The first three episodes of the third season of “Boys” are devoted to these issues… and then something.

Victoria Neuman and The Boys explained The Red River Twist

Of course, the always unlucky Hugh Campbell is the first to realize that Victoria Neuman is hiding a dark secret, and he has two clues to work with – “Nadia” and “Red River”. Thanks to some files stolen by Starlight from the Vought headquarters behind the scenes, Huey discovers that Victoria is an alias and Nadia is the congressman’s real name. The video that Huey later discovers is labeled as “Nadia N”, so we can assume that “Neuman” is her real last name. Meanwhile, Red River is an orphanage for children with superpowers. The Red River children were mostly orphaned (Madeline Stillwell’s son is a resident) or were given away after their superpowers began to manifest, but judging by the two bloody photos in her file, the boys assume that Neuman poked her biological parents’ heads. Needless to say, the speed of implementation in Red River is not fantastic.

“Nadia” grew up in Red River around 1986, and she had a best friend named Tony. Thanks to the “WANTED” poster seen on the immaculately organized MM investigation commission, we know that Tony has become a registered supervisor, and his conversation with Neuman confirms that they separated in adulthood. After several years of no contact, Congressman Neuman’s constant appearance on TV prompted Tony to contact him.

Vought keeps Red River noticeably closer to its heart, as the building is surrounded by a chain-link fence and round-the-clock security, but a few taps on the pause button confirm that Madeleine Stillwell was a warden in the late 1990s. As Tony pleads with Victoria Neuman to help him uncover “what happened to him,” Red River also has to hide a darker secret than just a shelter for superdets.

The third season of “Boys” confirms that Neuman is the adopted daughter of Stan Edgar

The big revelation in the third season of “Boys” comes when Huey opens a video file stolen from Red River using one of those magical USB drives that automatically loads an entire hard drive in seconds. Victoria Neuman is the adopted daughter of Stan Edgar. After Edgar made an impression on Red River, the teenage girl Neuman was approached by Edgar, who offered to take care of her as a parent. He clarifies that “technically” this is not an adoption, but only in order to avoid creating documentary evidence linking them together. Edgar takes Neuman home and becomes her father, just like any other foster parent. Since the name “Nadia” is still used in the video, we can assume that “Victoria” was a personality that Edgar invented himself to hide the real identity of his child.

The relationship between Stan Edgar and Victoria Neuman is complicated. On the one hand, there is a real father-daughter attachment between them. The CEO of Vought reads the stories to his granddaughter just as he reads them to Nadia herself, he gives Neuman a comforting hug after the incident with Tony, and she responds with the kind of playful admiration you find in most healthy father-daughter relationships. . Edgar accepted Nadia not just as a tool — she really became his child. Having said that, Edgar has absolutely ulterior motives in adopting a child from Red River. He provided the loving family atmosphere that Nadia had always dreamed of, but what did he get in return?

Stan Edgar, who adopted Victoria Neuman, can confirm the dark secret of Red River, which Tony hinted at. In the video about Nadia’s adoption, an invisible doctor tells the child, “You’ve made so much progress, that’s why you’re here.”