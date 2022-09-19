How Uncharted Can Affect the Skydance Marvel Project

Although the Marvel project from Skydance New Media carries the cultural recognition of the Marvel name, its director Amy Hennig brings a pedigree to the project through her work on the critically acclaimed Uncharted series, and many fans are wondering how this could affect the game. Hennig has an extensive and influential gaming career dating back to 1989, and she has worked on some familiar classic games such as Jak 3 and several Legacy of Kain games. But she gained fame when she directed the original Uncharted trilogy of games and advised the PS Vita-exclusive Uncharted Golden Abyss.

However, Hennig’s departure from Naughty Dog developer halfway through Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End allowed her to move on to other projects with other studios, such as Luminous Productions with her upcoming Forspoken, and now Skydance with her new Marvel project. Leaving aside the canceled Visceral Games Star Wars project, this will be Hennig’s first game she will direct after leaving Naughty Dog, which led fans to think that her previous work could affect the still-unnamed Marvel game. Given Uncharted’s connection to the historical mysteries of the real world, in which science fiction and fantasy are combined together, as well as the unusual setting of the Skydance project, Hennig’s guide can make this game the most characteristic Marvel game ever seen.

Covering everything that distinguished Uncharted

Although Uncharted was compared to a man by Lara Croft at the time, Uncharted clearly worked hard to stand out so that Lara and Nathan Drake could coexist as treasure hunters. Many outstanding elements came together to eventually make the Uncharted series very popular, whether it was Drake’s charisma and wit making him a likable character, or various stunning episodes in which Drake got out of a derailed train hanging from a cliff, or was thrown out. cargo plane in flight.

However, Uncharted was not only spectacular, as its stories involved not only complex character development, but also a deep dive into the mysteries of the real world and alternative history. The stories of the games show Drake searching for lost treasures or mythical places, but ultimately these discoveries have a supernatural twist. Now this is the main element of Uncharted, examples include cursed relics and demon possession. However, Drake realizes that this mystery is less supernatural and more scientific, as the curses are actually ancient mutagenic viruses or discover that the demons were only caused by hallucinogens in the water.

How Uncharted can manifest itself in the Skydance Marvel Project

While Skydance really needs to limit itself to storylines that already exist in Marvel comics, it’s likely that the developer will at least think about drawing inspiration from them. This led some to think about what historical Marvel characters might appear in the project, as well as how the story might develop in the game. Due to the fact that the game’s setting is removed from modernity, it has provided Skydance with enough respite to take some creative liberties, especially since it will combine the forces of Black Panther and Captain America, who are not the most obvious Marvel duo.

Since Hydra is expected to have some involvement in the game, since both Hydra documents and its logo are shown in the teaser trailer, it is likely that they will be the main antagonists, which only raises the question of what kind of threat they will pose, since this is serious. enough to see how Black Panther and Captain America join forces. One possibility is that Hydra will try to invade and conquer Wakanda and its technology, which will then lead to Steve Rogers naturally siding with Wakanda to fight against his enemy, but there are other alternative approaches that Skydance and Hennig can use.