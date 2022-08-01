How Triple H Changed the creative direction of WWE in just 1 Week

SummerSlam wasn’t an event Triple H was responsible for organizing, but his fingerprints were all over the place in several key booking decisions that have stood out on WWE television over the past week. Vince McMahon retired on July 22, and then, on July 25, it was announced that Triple H would take over creative duties in the future. Hunter has had the book for a week now, but the product already seems fresher, and most of the talents involved seem a little more free.

Triple H has always been highly respected for the orders that eventually led to the women’s revolution in NXT and WWE. Therefore, it is not surprising that his first notable movements involved mainly female wrestlers. The changes he made to the Raw women’s division, in particular, made this line-up one of the strongest performing groups in the business. Don’t ignore the big shift he made on Friday Night SmackDown.

Last week, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown didn’t show any major changes in the direction of WWE. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins was moved from SummerSlam to Clash At The Castle, which gave this feud another five weeks to breathe and develop. It was said that it was Triple H’s decision, but when the “Biggest Party of the Summer” arrived, discreet modifications gave way to significant rearrangements in the booking. It took all 30 minutes of SummerSlam to make it absolutely clear that transformations were coming.

SummerSlam was a soft reboot of the WWE Women ‘s division

The way we re-debuted with Bailey, along with Ye Skye and Dakota Kai, was outstanding. Kai was the one who worked closely with Triple H when he ordered the NXT, but parted ways with the company back in May. Somewhere last week, this bridge was built, and she will become an outstanding addition to the Raw list. It’s the same with Skye, who was recognized as a real star of an emerging brand, but her legs were cut off when the black and gold version of NXT switched to NXT 2.0. Her promotion and notable promotion at SummerSlam show that Triple H intends to help her look strong on Monday evenings.

In the same segment, Becky Lynch (finally) turned her face. There was a time when Lass Kicker was the coolest wrestler on the list—male or female—and her character in “Man” was generally outstanding. It could be argued that the manic personality she portrayed on Raw was a little more dynamic, but that didn’t allow fans to do what they’ve always wanted to do since Becky returned last year, which cheered her up. However, Triple H didn’t end there. After their match, Ronda Rousey lashed out at Liv Morgan, attacking her and several other WWE officials. It will also allow viewers to do what they’ve always wanted to do with the worst woman on the planet. This is her. It was a soft reboot of the entire division, and with the buzz that WWE is working to bring Sasha Banks and Naomi back into its ranks, the future of women’s wrestling seems bright after Triple H’s amazing first week at the helm.