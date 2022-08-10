How Tom Holland Skipped an Argument about a Private Jet and Made a Cute Gesture to Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya are officially recognized as the cutest Hollywood couple, and we have another proof of this. Thanks to some keen-eyed fans, it looks like the Spider-Man actor traveled from New York to Budapest on a commercial flight to spend time with her MJ this week while she stars in “Dune: Part Two,” which began filming last month. And at the same time, do not expect that disputes about private jets will affect the Netherlands.

Recently, celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner have received a negative reaction due to their use of a private jet and its impact on the environment. Swift’s use of a private jet has been reported to be the worst of all, as the report states that in 2022 alone, her own planes dropped 8,293 metric tons of emissions in flight. And Tom Holland? One of the now-deleted TikTok users recorded how the actor was filming a commercial and knitting next to a stranger who documented his whereabouts.

Against the background of a suitable Taylor Swift track, TikToker showed a photo of Tom Holland enjoying a commercial flight and knitting in the air, which was taken by a friend of the user’s mother. In the comments, the user shared that the photo was taken just a few days ago. This coincides with a viral video that spread on Twitter showing Holland and Zendaya hanging out in Budapest in between the actress’ work on the next film “Dune” this week.

Tom Holland starred in a series for Apple TV+ called “Crowded Room in New York” together with Emmy Rossum, Amanda Seyfried and Jason Isaacs. Disputes about a private plane.

What’s even nicer is the fact that we now know that Tom Holland has taken up Zendaya’s favorite hobby — knitting. The actress has previously talked about knitting while waiting to be in front of the camera in Spider-Man: No Way Home with Holland and the other Spiders, but how cute are they both knitting now?

Of course, Tom Holland and Zendaya have known each other since they were both involved in the MCU more than half a century ago. It seems that the couple started out as colleagues and friends, but over the years they have moved on to dating (despite the fact that the producer of “Spider-Man” Amy Pascal warns the actors against it). Since paparazzi confirmed rumors about their relationship last summer, the couple has become a little more public, occasionally sharing cute photos together on social media.

It’s not easy for a couple to travel long distances after working on the same sets for several Spider-Man movies, but it’s clear that they’re doing it creatively. Zendaya’s return to Dune will be one of the upcoming films of 2023, and the sci-fi sequel is due to be released in theaters on November 17, 2023.