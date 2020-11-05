How to write WhatsApp messages that delete themselves

There are WhatsApp messages that you like to save, and others that are not worth keeping ‘In Eternum’ in the conversation window. To solve the latter, WhatsApp has officially presented its new function: Temporary Messages, which will allow you to send whatsapps with an expiration date that will self-delete in 7 days.

WhatsApp Temporary Messages

In an individual chat, either person can turn temporary messages on or off. In groups, only those who manage them will have the control to do so. At first, “we will offer the option to have the messages disappear after 7 days because we consider that this period of time will allow users to follow the thread of the conversation without forgetting what they were chatting about.”

After this time, the messages received, such as that supermarket list or last week’s news, will disappear from the chat if the option is activated. But how do they work and how are they activated?

Activate Temporary Messages

To send messages that disappear on WhatsApp, you must activate temporary messages, something that is done like this:

Open the WhatsApp chat.

Touch the contact’s name.

Tap Temporary messages.

If prompted, tap CONTINUE.

Select On.

Once activated, new messages sent in chat will disappear after 7 days. The most recent selection will affect all messages in the chat, although this setting does not apply to messages previously sent or received in the chat. In an individual chat, any user can activate or deactivate temporary messages. In a group chat, only administrators can turn temporary messages on or off.



