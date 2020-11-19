How to write the perfect CV to find your student job?

Are you looking for a job? Are you looking for a student job? Have you been applying for several weeks without finding anything?

What if your worries about finding a student job came from your CV? The CV is your professional showcase. It is through this document that the employer gets an idea of ​​your profile and your skills. It is therefore important to write a perfect CV. He must convey the best image of yourself to convince your future boss!

So how do you write the perfect CV when looking for a student job? Here are our tips to help you find the job you’re looking for!

IMPORTANT INFORMATION TO PUT IN YOUR CV TO FIND A STUDENT JOB

Always keep in mind that your CV is the first thing a recruiter finds out about you. It allows him to know what your profile and background are. A recruiter can sometimes receive more than ten CVs per day.

Yours should therefore make it easier for him and also communicate important information to him at a glance!

To build a good CV, you must therefore write down these important information:

• Your marital status (name, first name, address, email, telephone, your driving license)

• Your training and diplomas

• Your different professional experiences

• Your hobbies, interests, personal passions

On your CV, the data should be presented in order, from most recent to oldest.

YOUR CV MUST CONTAIN A TITLE

This is something that candidates forget. The title of a CV is essential if you want to be noticed and find a student job.

Indeed, the title of the CV allows you to quickly know for what type of job you are applying for. It also allows you to specify your pro project. Which is one thing to remember!

For example, you could use the title of your CV to immediately indicate that you are looking for a student job as “Room Manager – Catering”.

This way, your recruiter can understand without wasting time what you are looking for.

YOU MUST CUSTOMIZE YOUR CV

You must remember that a CV is like a business proposition. By sending your CV to a company, you must also sell them the skills that you can offer them.

So your CV should be really personalized. No need to send a too common CV. You will not be able to stand out among the other candidates.

To be certain to make an impression, you must therefore put all your personality in your CV. He must transmit everything that looks like you but also your joy of living.

Consider using a tone that sounds like you without being familiar and let it show that you want to get the job!

Likewise, you should also adapt your CV to the company you are sending it to. You will therefore have to modify the sections that you have created according to the job you are looking for.

To be as close as possible to the recruiter’s expectations, you can use the terms and keywords that were used in the job posting. You will also have to adapt them to what you can do and to your background.

This will allow you to respond to business expectations faster.

STUDENT JOB: BEWARE OF SPELLING FAULTS

For a successful CV, you have to really watch out for spelling mistakes. It’s sad, we still see them too often in student job resumes.

They give a very bad image and also show the employer a lack of seriousness.

In order for your profile to be reassuring and convincing, you must therefore sift through all the spelling and grammar errors to make your CV perfect.

WORK THE LAYOUT FOR A PERFECT CV

Once all the information has been gathered, you will have to format your CV.

In this age of the Internet, you are not allowed to make mistakes on this point. There are plenty of resume templates on the internet that will help guide you.

Layout is a key step in creating your CV. It gives an attractive appearance to your document. You can play with colors that match what you like. Another technique: choose your colors according to the colors of the company to which you are applying for a guaranteed corporate effect!

The choice of the font can also make your profile stand out, as it helps to add warmth and a trendy edge to your CV while remaining serious.

So, don’t hesitate to play with shapes and colors, but always staying sober to give a super professional image!

Good luck in your search for a student job!



